Shots Fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's Convoy on Day Party Swept Delhi Elections, Volunteer Killed

New Delhi: A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village late on Tuesday night, police said.

The newly elected MLA along with his supporters was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in his constituency, the police said.

According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA's convoy. A person injured in the incident was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.

“Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav was returning home after visiting a temple," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYada and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the AAP said in a tweet.

Volunteer Ashok Mann has passed away in the attack at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadavToday we have lost one of our family member. May his soul rest in peace. — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

Ankit Lal, AAP's social media in-charge tweeted: "Multiple shots were fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav & @AamAadmiParty volunteers accompanying him to his home in Mehrauli after visiting a temple as part of victory procession. Miscreants in another car opened fire near Fortis. 1 dead and 1 injured. Police is at the spot."

Speaking about the incident, Yadav said: “The incident is really unfortunate. I don't know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around four rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if police inquires properly they will be able to identify the assailant.”

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Capital once again as it won on 62 of 70 seats, reducing BJP to single digit (8). The Congress, meanwhile, failed to open its account.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.