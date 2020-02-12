Take the pledge to vote

Politics
1-min read

Shots Fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's Convoy on Day Party Swept Delhi Elections, Volunteer Killed

The newly elected MLA along with his supporters was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in his constituency, the police said.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 7:51 AM IST
Shots Fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's Convoy on Day Party Swept Delhi Elections, Volunteer Killed
AAP's Naresh Yadav speaks to the media after his convoy was fired upon, killing a volunteer.

New Delhi: A person was killed after some unidentified people opened fire at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav's convoy in southwest Delhi's Kishangarh village late on Tuesday night, police said.

The newly elected MLA along with his supporters was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in his constituency, the police said.

According to sources, seven rounds were fired at the Mehrauli MLA's convoy. A person injured in the incident was admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh claimed party volunteer Ashok Mann was killed in the attack.

“Convoy of MLA Naresh Yadav attacked in Mehrauli, Ashok Mann killed. Naresh Yadav was returning home after visiting a temple," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Shots fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYada and the volunteers accompanying him while they were on way back from temple. At least one volunteer has passed away due to bullet wounds. Another is injured," the AAP said in a tweet.

Ankit Lal, AAP's social media in-charge tweeted: "Multiple shots were fired at AAP MLA @MLA_NareshYadav & @AamAadmiParty volunteers accompanying him to his home in Mehrauli after visiting a temple as part of victory procession. Miscreants in another car opened fire near Fortis. 1 dead and 1 injured. Police is at the spot."

Speaking about the incident, Yadav said: “The incident is really unfortunate. I don't know the reason behind the attack but it happened all of a sudden. Around four rounds were fired. The vehicle I was in was attacked. I am sure if police inquires properly they will be able to identify the assailant.”

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Capital once again as it won on 62 of 70 seats, reducing BJP to single digit (8). The Congress, meanwhile, failed to open its account.

