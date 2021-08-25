'Should be Beaten with Chappals': Day After Rane's Arrest, Uddhav's Threat to CM Yogi Resurfaces on Social Media

A day after Union Minister Narayan Rane was jailed for threatening to ‘slap’ Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, an old video of Maharashtra CM has resurfaced where he is heard saying that UP CM Yogi Adityanath should be beaten with chappal.

Union Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane was arrested yesterday by Maharashtra Police for threatening to ‘slap’ Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was released on bail after nearly nine hours of his arrest.

However, a video of Shiv Sena chief from 2018 has gone viral where he is heard saying that Yogi Adityanath should be beaten with chappal.

“Look at the way Yogi came - like and inflated balloon. It keeps going up in the air. He is just like that. As soon as he came, he went to garland Maharaj’s photo, but with chappals in his feet. It feels like he should be beaten with the same chappals. Do you even deserve to stand in front of Maharaj?” Uddhav Thackeray is heard saying in his rally speech. “This is the way Maharaj is being insulted. And he is insulted not just by Yogi. This is BJP’s blood."

Thackeray was targeting CM Yogi Adityanath, who had come on election campaigning in Maharashtra and added that a Yogi can’t become a CM.

“How can he become the Chief Minister if he is a yogi? If he is a yogi, he should have left everything and gone into a cave. You call yourself for Yogi after sitting on a chief minister’s chair? He can’t be a yogi. When he comes to Maharashtra from Uttar Pradesh he should be told about the relations between Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh,” he added. “When Gagbhatt had come from there, he had given so much of respect to Shivaji Maharaj during the coronation ceremony."

The video has resurfaced a day after the controversy in Maharashtra where Union Minister Narayan Rane was put under arrest after use derogatory language against chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The union minister was granted bail late last night by Mahad court. But this has stirred a controversy on the social media.

BJP has called the episode of Rane’s arrest as political vendetta. State president Chandrakant Patil said that Rane was given inhuman treatment after his arrest despite the fact that his blood pressure and blood sugar level had shot up beyond 500 mg/dl.

