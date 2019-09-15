Take the pledge to vote

'Should Become Bangladesh PM': BJP MLA Targets Mamata Banerjee for Opposing NRC

BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh said the government would not tolerate foreigners staying in India as refugees and influencing the country's politics.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 9:54 AM IST
File photo of West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
New Delhi: A BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday over the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying if she wants to let Bangladeshi-origin people stay in the state then she should become the prime minister of Bangladesh.

Attacking Banerjee for opposing implementation of NRC in West Bengal, BJP MLA from Ballia Surendra Singh said, "If Mamata Banerjee wants to keep Bangladeshis and do politics then she should become the PM of Bangladesh, if she has the courage."

Toeing the party lines, Singh voiced strong dissent against those who do not originally belong to the country. "We will never tolerate if foreigners come to India, stay here as refugees and influence Indian politics," he said.

He further questioned the Bengal chief minister's allegiance to the nation. "Mamata Banerjee is an Indian so she can stay here but if she gets influenced by anti-national sentiments then she can be taught a lesson, like P Chidambaram and others are going."

Banerjee has vehemently opposed the NRC exercise in Assam and has asserted that she will not allow it in West Bengal.

On Thursday, the TMC chief took out massive a rally in north Kolkata against BJP’s attempt to bring National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country and warned the BJP not to play with fire in the name of NRC.

“I dare the BJP to touch a single person in Bengal in the name of NRC. I will not let the NRC happen in Bengal till I am alive. If I die, then my young leaders will fight against this conspiracy to divide people in the name of religion,” Banerjee said while addressing the gathering.

