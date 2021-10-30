'Should Change Slogan to Bhagta Privar': Akhilesh Yadav Takes Dig as BJP MLA, Six Others Join SP

With few months to go for crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, six suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs and one Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA joined Samajwadi Party on Saturday. Along with the seven MLAs, members of Bhim Sena also joined Samajwadi Party in presence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav at SP headquarters in Lucknow.

The MLAs, who switched over to SP, include BSP MLAs Sushma Patel (Mungra Badshahpur, Jaunpur), Hargovind Bhargav (Sidhauli, Sitapur), Aslam Chaudhary (Dhaulana, Hapur), Aslam Raini (Shravasti), Hakim Lal Bind (Handiya, Prayagraj) and Mujtaba Siddiqui (Pratappur, Prayagraj). BJP MLA from Sitapur Rakesh Rathore who hails from Teli community also joined SP today.

“I would like to ask people in power that Diwali is coming and they should get CM house cleaned properly so that the coming government should not get anything there,” SP Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

Taking a dig at BJP’s new membership drive slogan, ‘Mera Parivar, Bhajapa Parivar’, Akhilesh said, “May be the UP CM should change their slogan ‘Mera Pariwar BJP Parivar’ to ‘Mera Pariwar Bhagta Parivar’. Today after the BJP MLA coming to our party. I want to assure that many others are also willing to come. People are so fed up that BJP will be wiped out of the state.”

Attacking the ruling BJP over their Sankalp Patra for 2017 UP elections, Akhilesh Yadav said, “BJP claims they fulfilled 90 percent promises in Sankalp Patra and the remaining will be completed in two months. I think they have thrown their Sankalp Patra in the dustbin and have forgotten their own promises. They had promised farmers that their income would be doubled, but today the farmers want to know when the income will be doubled.”

“The inflation today is skyrocketing, everything has become expensive. Sugar mills still have not paid many farmers. Not even one promise mentioned in the Sankalp Patra has been fulfilled,” the SP chief added.

“Huge promises were made regarding irrigation, in Bundelkhand people believed them also but BJP has betrayed the people of Bundelkhand. They didn’t even get drinking water and inflation has risen manifold times. Free laptops were promised, how many times should I say, four and half years they were giving tablets and 1 GB data internet free. God knows which tablets BJP is giving, also they should talk about the promised 1GB free internet,” said Akhilesh.

Attacking the BJP over Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni sharing stage with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a function in Lucknow on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Everyone saw how farmers were crushed to death by vehicles and who did that. How will farmers get justice when the accused minister shares the stage with the Union Home minister and Chief Minister?”

“Today there are two main issues and they are inflation and unemployment. People are fed up with BJP and now BJP will be wiped out from the state in 2022 elections,” added SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. The former CM of the state also stated that Congress and BJP were two sides of the same coin and that is what his party believes now.

