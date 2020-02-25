Should Police Offer Tea to Violent Protesters, Asks Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday came out in support of Delhi Police saying the force should be tough on anti-CAA protesters and wondered whether policemen should offer tea to agitators who are engaged in violence.

The source of funding of these protesters would come out soon, Ghosh said alleging that these protests have been planned in order to malign India's image during US President Donald Trump's ongoing visit.

A total of 11 people were killed since Monday in clashes that erupted between two communities in Delhi over the amended citizenship law.

"What police did in Delhi (recent violence) is absolutely correct. Police should be tough on protesters. What do you expect? Would they offer tea to the protesters when they are hurling stones and shooting at police officers?" Ghosh told reporters while addressing a media conference.

"These are pre-planned protests to malign our country's image. The truth about foreign funding to these anti-CAA protesters would come out soon," he said.

Ghosh had earlier this month courted controversy by claiming that "uneducated men and women" are protesting at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Kolkata's Park Circus as they get money and biryani purchased with foreign funds.

