1-min read

Show '56 Inch' Chest, Tell Xi to Vacate PoK: Sibal Hits Out at PM Modi Ahead of Mamallapuram Summit

Sibal's remarks come hours before Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Show '56 Inch' Chest, Tell Xi to Vacate PoK: Sibal Hits Out at PM Modi Ahead of Mamallapuram Summit
File photo of Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show his "56 inch" chest by telling Chinese President Xi Jinping to "vacate 5,000 km of land in PoK" and also make it clear that there will be no Huawei in India for 5G.

Sibal's remarks come hours before Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping's informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai.

"As Xi Jinping supports Imran Khan on Article 370 Modi Ji look him in the eye at Mamallapuram and say: 1) Vacate 5000 km of land in PoK occupied by China trans-Karakoram 2) No Huawei in India for 5G. Show your 56 ki chhati!" Sibal said in a tweet.

"Or is it: Haathi ke daant khane ke aur dikhane ke aur (case of difference in posturing and action)," the former Union minister said.

The Congress on Thursday said why does Prime Minister Modi not say that India is watching the muzzling of pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong when Xi says he is watching Kashmir.

The party slammed the Modi government for failing to stop China from targeting India's internal matters.

