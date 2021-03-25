'Show Me The Justice': Mother of Walayar Rape Victims to Challenge Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala Polls

The mother of the two minor Dalit sisters, who were sexually assaulted and murdered in Palakkad district’s Walayar town in 2017, is all set to contest as an Independent candidate against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from Dharmadom constituency in Kerala assembly elections 2021.

She has got a baby dress as the symbol for Kerala assembly polls and shook the conscience of the electoral scene in the state like never before.

“I was promised all the culprits will be brought before the law. Now I can see them mooching around my house. The corrupt officials, instead of facing the judiciary, got promoted. The government offered their support to CBI inquiry. The CBI has not been handed over the files yet. Is this the promise of the Chief Minister to the Walayar mother?" she asked in a video.

Demanding justice for her daughters, she had launched a protest in which she tonsured her head demanding action against the police officials who allegedly botched up the investigation.

The eldest of the Dalit siblings aged 13 was found hanging on a rafter inside their hut in Walayar in Palakkad district on January 13, 2017 and the younger sister (9) on March 4 the same year under mysterious circumstances.

Post mortem reports of both the girls confirmed that they were subjected to sexual assault.

Public outcry and protests had erupted in the state after the accused were acquitted by a special POCSO court on October 25, 2019.

In January this year, the Kerala High Court had ordered re-trial in the sensational Walayar case. Later, the LDF government had decided to hand over the case to the CBI on the request of the family of the children.