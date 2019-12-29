Show of Strength at Hemant Soren's Oath-taking as Jharkhand CM With Top Oppn Leaders in Attendance

Ranchi With top leaders of the opposition in attendance, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Executive President Hemant Soren will take oath as the state's 11th chief minister in Ranchi on Sunday afternoon.

In a show of opposition unity, former President Pranab Mukherjee, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamamta Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are expected to attend Soren's swearing in ceremony at 2 pm at Morabadi ground here.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, DMK President MK Stalin, TDP President Chandrababu Naidu and RJD executive President Tejashwi Yadav are also likely to attend the ceremony.

The mega opposition gathering will be the first after the swearing in of HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister last year where BSP supremo Mayawati shared the stage with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress, the JMM and the RJD alliance won 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, and also have the support of the JVM-P and CPI-MLL who have three and one legislators, respectively.

This will be the first time that a government having the support of more than 50 legislators will be formed in the state.

