‘Shows His Immaturity…’ Says Shivpal Yadav on Akhilesh Yadav's 'Free to Leave Alliance' Letter Bomb 

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) Chief and uncle of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, has reacted to the recent letter issued to him by the Samajwadi Party saying that he is free to go wherever he wants.

Shivpal Yadav termed the letter by SP chief as a “sign of immaturity”. However, Shivpal Yadav still remains a SP MLA from Jaswantnagar assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Shivpal Yadav said, “If this was all to be done then there was no need for any such letter, he [Akhilesh Yadav] could have expelled me from the legislature party straightaway.”

“I came to know about the letter through the media and also that I have been given independence formally, however, this act shows his [Akhilesh Yadav’s] immaturity. If this was the case then you would have expelled me from the legislature party and what is the need of this letter, because according to the constitution we are all free. From this [letter] it seems that they are all immature,” said Shivpal Yadav.

After the ‘formal’ break-up with the Samajwadi Party, without taking the name of Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav said, “I fought the election on Samajwadi Party symbol, left my own party and worked hard for the Samajwadi Party and after that this letter is issued, It is just immaturity.” In a letter issued by SP, Shivpal Yadav was told that he was free to go where he thinks he may get more respect.

On being asked about the chances of any kind of alliance in future, Shivpal Yadav replied, “At the moment I am only preparing and strengthening my own organization [PSPL]. Whenever there is talk of any alliance, it will be shared with you. Right now I am only strengthening my party and as far as Om Prakash Rajbhar is concerned, there was definitely a courtesy meet, but there is no talk of an alliance anywhere. We met at the dinner hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the presidential candidate.”

Answering questions on Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav said, “Azam Khan is a big leader. We have always been with each other in happiness and sorrow and we have strongly raised the issue of minorities as well.”

On the issue of cross voting in Presidential elections, Shivpal said that cross voting has also been done by Samajwadi Party MLAs and SP should investigate the matter to find out.

