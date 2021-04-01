Shozhinganallur Candidate List: Key Contests in Shozhinganallur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Shozhinganallur seat is part of the Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Aravind Ramesh S of DMK won from this seat beating Sundaram N of ADMK by a margin of 14,913 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.P. Kandan of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating S.S. Balaji of VCK by a margin of 66,972 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai South Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Shozhinganallur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sholinganallur constituency are: K. P. Kandan of AIADMK, S. Aravind Ramesh of DMK, R. P. Murugan of DMDK, Rajeev of MNM, Michale Vincent Xavier of NTK