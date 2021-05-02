Shozhinganallur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

27. Shozhinganallur (शोझिंगनल्लुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Shozhinganallur is part of 3. Chennai South Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 6,98,820 eligible electors, of which 3,50,211 were male, 3,48,500 female and 109 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shozhinganallur in 2021 is 995.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 6,02,472 eligible electors, of which 3,02,815 were male, 2,99,595 female and 62 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,57,640 eligible electors, of which 1,82,597 were male, 1,75,043 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shozhinganallur in 2016 was 65. In 2011, there were 64.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Aravind Ramesh S of DMK won in this seat by defeating Sundaram N of AIADMK by a margin of 14,913 votes which was 4.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 42.53% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.P. Kandan of AIADMK won in this seat defeating S.S. Balaji of VCK by a margin of 66,972 votes which was 27.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 60.43% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 27. Shozhinganallur Assembly segment of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai South Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Shozhinganallur are: S Aravindramesh (DMK), K P Kandan (AIADMK), G Prakash Robert (BSP), R Murugan (DMDK), T Elumalai (AMGRDMK), S Michael (NTK), Rajiv Kumar (MNM), M Rajeswaripriya (AMAK), A I Ahamed Shah (IND), H Aravindhkumar (IND), P Arulraj (IND), R Ravichandran (IND), Dr V Kandan (IND), D Kalanithi (IND), D Srinivasan (IND), K Surjithkumar (IND), S Senthil (IND), K Senthilkumar (IND), R Selvavignesh (IND), A Dhanasekar (IND), K Narasimman (IND), S Prithiviraj (IND), A Mohammed Gani (IND), E Rajesh (IND), D Venugopal (IND), G Velavan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.51%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 57.39%, while it was 67.27% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 27. Shozhinganallur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 570. In 2011 there were 384 polling stations.

EXTENT:

27. Shozhinganallur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu: Tambaram Taluk (Part) Nanmangalam, Kovilambakkam, Medavakkam, Karapakkam, Perumbakkam, Vengavasal, Chittalapakkam, Ottiambakkam, Arasankalani, Semmanjeri and Uthandi villages. Puzhithivakkam (Ullagaram) (TP), Perungudi (TP), Kottivakkam (CT), Palavakkam (CT), Neelankarai (CT), Injambakkam (CT), Okkiyamthuraipakkam (CT), Pallikaranai (TP), Madipakkam (CT), Jalladianpettai (CT) and Shozhinganallur (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kancheepuram.

The total area covered by Shozhinganallur is 113 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shozhinganallur is: 12°55’04.1"N 80°12’54.4"E.

