Shravanabelagola Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Shravanabelagola): JD(S) C.N.Balakrishna Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Shravanabelagola (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hassan district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Hassan Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,98,966 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 99,542 are male, 99,239 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.51 and the approximate literacy rate is 76%JDS won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 24,142 votes (15.49%) securing 55.95% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.21%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,446 votes (7.13%) registering 49.62% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.4%.