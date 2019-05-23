English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shrawasti Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Shravasti ): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shrawasti (श्रावस्ती) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
58. Shrawasti (Shravasti ) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.64% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.11%. The estimated literacy level of Shrawasti is 47.48%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1900093 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Daddan Mishra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 85,913 votes which was 8.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.65% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Vinay Kumar Alias Vinnu of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 42,029 votes which was 6.94% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 33.29% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.06% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Shrawasti was: Daddan Mishra (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,76,415 men, 8,11,613 women and 52 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shrawasti Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Shrawasti is: 27.701958 81.934845
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: श्रावस्ती, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); সরস্বতী, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); श्रावस्ती, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); શ્રેવસ્તી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); சிராவஸ்தி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); శ్రావస్తీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಶ್ರಾವಸ್ತಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ശ്രാവസ്ഷ്ടി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Shrawasti Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
HND
--
--
Ram Kumar Pandey
KMSP
--
--
Hanoman Prasad Mishra
IND
--
--
Arjun
IND
--
--
Ugrasen Singh
SHS
--
--
Rajwant Singh
BSP
--
--
Ram Shiromani
IND
--
--
Balmukund
Nota
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Dhirendra Pratap Singh
CPI
--
--
Nabban Khan
BJP
--
--
Daddan Mishra
