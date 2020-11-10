Shreyasi Singh (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

Shreyasi Singh is a national shooter and the daughter of former Union minister Digvijay Singh. She is contesting from the Jamui assembly seat on a BJP ticket. She is challenging sitting MLA Vijay Prakash of the RJD. The late Digvijay Singh was a three-term MLA from Jamui constituency. Singh won a gold medal in shooting at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia – Women's double trap and a silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. In 2020, she joined India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Her mother Putul Kumari is also an Ex-MP from Banka.

Shreyasi Singh is a BJP candidate from Jamui constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Sports Person. Shreyasi Singh's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 30 years old.

Her total declared assets are Rs 4.4 crore which includes Rs 1 crore in moveable assets and Rs 3.4 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs 39 lakh of which Rs 39 lakh is self income. Shreyasi Singh's has total liabilities of Rs 0.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Jamui are: Damodar Rawat (JDU), Rabindra Yadav (LJP), Rajendra Prasad (RJD), Binod Pd Yadav (BSP), Ajeet Kumar (JMM), Pankaj Thakur (IND), Mukesh Kumar Yadav (IND), Rahul Kumar Singh (IND), Vijay Kumar (IND), Vinod Kumar Sinha (IND)

