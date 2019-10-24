Take the pledge to vote

Shrigonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (श्रीगोंदा): Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shrigonda (श्रीगोंदा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Detailed Results
226. Shrigonda (श्रीगोंदा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,11,853 eligible electors, of which 1,63,941 were male, 1,47,909 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,624 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shrigonda Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Sunil Shivaji Udamale
BSP
--
--
Sunil Laxman Ohal
BMKP
--
--
Tatyaram Balbhim Ghodake
SBP
--
--
Tilak Gopinath Bhos
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rajendra Nilkanth Nagwade
IND
--
--
Pramod Bajirao Kale
IND
--
--
Harishchandra Patilbuva Pachpute
PWPI
--
--
Jathar Balu Appa
VBA
--
--
Machindra Pandurang Supekar
BJP
--
--
Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji
NCP
--
--
Ghanshyam Prataprao Shelar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,94,710 eligible electors, of which 1,56,472 were male, 1,38,236 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,624 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,62,910.

Shrigonda has an elector sex ratio of 902.21.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Rahul Kundlikrao of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 13637 votes which was 6.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 45.69% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pachpute Babanrao Bhikaji of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 27445 votes which was 14.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 42.06% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 226. Shrigonda Assembly segment of Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency. Ahmednagar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 44.11%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.74%, while it was 72.73 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -29.63%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 344 polling stations in 226. Shrigonda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 335.

Extent: 226. Shrigonda constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Shrigonda Tehsil, Ahmednagar Tehsil (Part)- Revenue Circle Chichondi, Walki.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shrigonda is: 18.7385 74.6722.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shrigonda results.

