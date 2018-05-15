Shringeri Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's T.D. Rajegowda Won

Live Status INC T.D. Rajegowda Won

Sringeri (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikmagalur district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,62,160 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 80,378 are male, 81,725 female and 5 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.62 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,452 votes (2.88%) securing 48.69% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.08%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,250 votes (2.08%) registering 40.36% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.02%.