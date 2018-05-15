GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Shringeri Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's T.D. Rajegowda Won

Live election result of 123 Shringeri constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shringeri MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 3:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shringeri Election Results 2018 Live Updates: Congress's T.D. Rajegowda Won
Live election result of 123 Shringeri constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shringeri MLA.
Sringeri (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Chikmagalur district and Central Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 1,62,160 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 80,378 are male, 81,725 female and 5 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 101.62 and the approximate literacy rate is 83%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC T.D. Rajegowda Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC6278045.81%T.D. Rajegowda
BJP6079144.36%D.N Jeevaraj
JD(S)97997.15%H.G. Venkatesh
IND12940.94%Praveen Khandya
NOTA10150.74%Nota
IND4820.35%Abraham
PSS4240.31%M.K. Dayananda
SHS2750.20%Maheshkumar K.V.
IND1930.14%K.C. Prakash

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 3,452 votes (2.88%) securing 48.69% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 80.08%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,250 votes (2.08%) registering 40.36% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 82.02%.

Check the table below for Sringeri live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You