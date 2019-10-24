Shrirampur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (श्रीरामपूर): Kanade Lahu Natha of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

220. Shrirampur (श्रीरामपूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,86,918 eligible electors, of which 1,46,836 were male, 1,40,027 female and 55 voters of the third gender. A total of 366 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shrirampur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 5311 59.12% Kanade Lahu Natha LEADING SS 2855 31.78% Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble IND 289 3.22% Dr. Sudhir Radhaji Kshirsagar AIMIM 120 1.34% Suresh Eknath Jagdhane NOTA 115 1.28% Nota IND 114 1.27% Jadhav Ramchandra Namdeo MNS 56 0.62% Pagare Bhausaheb Shankar BSP 48 0.53% Adv. Amolik Govind Baburao BMKP 28 0.31% Pro. Sudhakar Dada Bhosale JLP 24 0.27% Ashokrao Ramchandra Alhat IND 20 0.22% Bhikaji Ranu Randive IND 3 0.03% Sana Mohamad Ali Sayyad

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,64,965 eligible electors, of which 1,37,955 were male, 1,26,985 female and 55 voters of the third gender. A total of 366 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,41,973.

Shrirampur has an elector sex ratio of 953.63.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11484 votes which was 6.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.3% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kamble Bhausaheb Malhari of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 20897 votes which was 13.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.78% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 220. Shrirampur Assembly segment of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. Shirdi Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.74%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.88%, while it was 63.75 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.14%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 310 polling stations in 220. Shrirampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 290.

Extent: 220. Shrirampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Shrirampur Tehsil, Rahuri Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Deolali, and Deolali Pravara (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shrirampur is: 19.5833 74.6925.

