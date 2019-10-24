Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Shrirampur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (श्रीरामपूर): Kanade Lahu Natha of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shrirampur (श्रीरामपूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:22 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Kanade Lahu Natha
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Shrirampur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (श्रीरामपूर): Kanade Lahu Natha of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shrirampur (श्रीरामपूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

220. Shrirampur (श्रीरामपूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.63% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.99%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.05%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,86,918 eligible electors, of which 1,46,836 were male, 1,40,027 female and 55 voters of the third gender. A total of 366 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shrirampur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
5311
59.12%
Kanade Lahu Natha
SS
2855
31.78%
Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble
IND
289
3.22%
Dr. Sudhir Radhaji Kshirsagar
AIMIM
120
1.34%
Suresh Eknath Jagdhane
NOTA
115
1.28%
Nota
IND
114
1.27%
Jadhav Ramchandra Namdeo
MNS
56
0.62%
Pagare Bhausaheb Shankar
BSP
48
0.53%
Adv. Amolik Govind Baburao
BMKP
28
0.31%
Pro. Sudhakar Dada Bhosale
JLP
24
0.27%
Ashokrao Ramchandra Alhat
IND
20
0.22%
Bhikaji Ranu Randive
IND
3
0.03%
Sana Mohamad Ali Sayyad

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,64,965 eligible electors, of which 1,37,955 were male, 1,26,985 female and 55 voters of the third gender. A total of 366 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,41,973.

Shrirampur has an elector sex ratio of 953.63.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhausaheb Malhari Kamble of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11484 votes which was 6.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.3% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Kamble Bhausaheb Malhari of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 20897 votes which was 13.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.78% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 220. Shrirampur Assembly segment of Shirdi Lok Sabha constituency. Shirdi Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.74%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.88%, while it was 63.75 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.14%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 310 polling stations in 220. Shrirampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 290.

Extent: 220. Shrirampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra: Shrirampur Tehsil, Rahuri Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Deolali, and Deolali Pravara (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shrirampur is: 19.5833 74.6925.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shrirampur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.


