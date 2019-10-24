Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Shrivardhan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (श्रीवर्धन): Aditi Sunil Tatkare of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shrivardhan (श्रीवर्धन) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Aditi Sunil Tatkare
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Shrivardhan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (श्रीवर्धन): Aditi Sunil Tatkare of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shrivardhan (श्रीवर्धन) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

193. Shrivardhan (श्रीवर्धन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Raigad district of Maharashtra and is part of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.14%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,57,331 eligible electors, of which 1,26,029 were male, 1,31,302 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 68 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shrivardhan Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
43617
60.16%
Aditi Sunil Tatkare
SS
23736
32.74%
Vinod Ramchadra Ghosalkar
NOTA
1808
2.49%
Nota
MNS
736
1.02%
Sanjay Balkrishna Gaikwad
IND
510
0.70%
Santosh Tanaji Pawar
IND
426
0.59%
Bhaskar Narayan Kare
BSP
381
0.53%
Suman Yashwant Sakpal
IND
265
0.37%
Dr. A. Moiz A. Aziz Shaikh
IND
203
0.28%
Pawar Dnyandeo Maruti
IND
191
0.26%
Mahek Faisal Popere
IND
190
0.26%
Danish Naeem Lambe
IND
175
0.24%
Devchandra Dharma Mhatre
BMKP
113
0.16%
Rambhau Ramchandra Manchekar
IUML
90
0.12%
Akmal Aslam Quadiri
IND
64
0.09%
Geeta Bhadrsen Wadhai

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,41,067 eligible electors, of which 2,41,067 were male, female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 68 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,14,625.

Shrivardhan has an elector sex ratio of 1041.84.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Avdhoot Anil Tatkare of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 77 votes which was 0.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 40.41% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 10871 votes which was 7.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 47.7% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 193. Shrivardhan Assembly segment of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. Raigad Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.93%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 62.66%, while it was 64.6 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.27%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 193. Shrivardhan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was .

Extent: 193. Shrivardhan constituency comprises of the following areas of Raigad district of Maharashtra: Shrivardhan Tehsil, Mhasla Tehsil, Roha Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Roha and Roha Ashtami (MC), Mangaon Tehsil(Part)-Revenue Circle Mangaon, Tala Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shrivardhan is: 18.2167 73.1357.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shrivardhan results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram