Shrivardhan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (श्रीवर्धन): Aditi Sunil Tatkare of NCP Leads

193. Shrivardhan (श्रीवर्धन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Raigad district of Maharashtra and is part of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.14%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,57,331 eligible electors, of which 1,26,029 were male, 1,31,302 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 68 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shrivardhan Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 43617 60.16% Aditi Sunil Tatkare LEADING SS 23736 32.74% Vinod Ramchadra Ghosalkar NOTA 1808 2.49% Nota MNS 736 1.02% Sanjay Balkrishna Gaikwad IND 510 0.70% Santosh Tanaji Pawar IND 426 0.59% Bhaskar Narayan Kare BSP 381 0.53% Suman Yashwant Sakpal IND 265 0.37% Dr. A. Moiz A. Aziz Shaikh IND 203 0.28% Pawar Dnyandeo Maruti IND 191 0.26% Mahek Faisal Popere IND 190 0.26% Danish Naeem Lambe IND 175 0.24% Devchandra Dharma Mhatre BMKP 113 0.16% Rambhau Ramchandra Manchekar IUML 90 0.12% Akmal Aslam Quadiri IND 64 0.09% Geeta Bhadrsen Wadhai

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,41,067 eligible electors, of which 2,41,067 were male, female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 68 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,14,625.

Shrivardhan has an elector sex ratio of 1041.84.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Avdhoot Anil Tatkare of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 77 votes which was 0.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 40.41% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 10871 votes which was 7.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 47.7% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 193. Shrivardhan Assembly segment of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. Raigad Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.93%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 62.66%, while it was 64.6 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.27%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 193. Shrivardhan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was .

Extent: 193. Shrivardhan constituency comprises of the following areas of Raigad district of Maharashtra: Shrivardhan Tehsil, Mhasla Tehsil, Roha Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Roha and Roha Ashtami (MC), Mangaon Tehsil(Part)-Revenue Circle Mangaon, Tala Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shrivardhan is: 18.2167 73.1357.

