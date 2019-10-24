Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Shrivardhan Election Results 2019 Live Updates (श्रीवर्धन): Aditi Sunil Tatkare of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shrivardhan (श्रीवर्धन) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
193. Shrivardhan (श्रीवर्धन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Raigad district of Maharashtra and is part of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 9.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.14%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,57,331 eligible electors, of which 1,26,029 were male, 1,31,302 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 68 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,41,067 eligible electors, of which 2,41,067 were male, female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 68 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,14,625.
Shrivardhan has an elector sex ratio of 1041.84.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Avdhoot Anil Tatkare of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 77 votes which was 0.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 40.41% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Tatkare Sunil Dattatrey of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 10871 votes which was 7.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 47.7% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 193. Shrivardhan Assembly segment of Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. Raigad Parliament seat was won by NCP.
Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 8 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 63.93%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 62.66%, while it was 64.6 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.27%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 346 polling stations in 193. Shrivardhan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was .
Extent: 193. Shrivardhan constituency comprises of the following areas of Raigad district of Maharashtra: Shrivardhan Tehsil, Mhasla Tehsil, Roha Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle Roha and Roha Ashtami (MC), Mangaon Tehsil(Part)-Revenue Circle Mangaon, Tala Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shrivardhan is: 18.2167 73.1357.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shrivardhan results.
