Shun BJP-inspired TV debates, Tejashwi Urges Opposition Party Leaders

Dear friends! While we all have been raising issues with respect to hunger, unemployment, Agrarian crisis, social justice..A major section of the mainstream media is silencing such concerns dictated by the BJP headquarters. Let us decide to collectively boycott those channels... pic.twitter.com/S3cGlLv4pk — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) March 11, 2019

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav here on Monday appealed all the opposition parties to not participate in debates on television channels, which are promoting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader wrote to 24 political party leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, urging them not to participate in the "shouting matches" on TV channels."We appeal to all the political parties in the opposition and the conscientious voices in the public sphere not to participate in the shouting matches held in the name of debate by certain television channels and their anchors, and to refuse to be complicit in their campaign of distortion and deceit," he wrote.He further added that "the conspicuous absence of facts and voices from the opposition shall not allow them to continue with their pre-scripted debates and discussions."Yadav said, "I believe if we can take a united and collective call on this, it shall be of great help to the cause we are fighting for.""We believe news channel studios have been seized by fascist tendencies and that no rational debate is possible at these theatres of death and doom," he said.