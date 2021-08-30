Shunted from Top Post, Yediyurappa Plans State Tour as 'Show of Strength', BJP Rushes to Fire-Fight in Karnataka

The BJP leadership in Karnataka has chosen to be cautious after former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced touring the state in a bid to salvage his image after he was replaced from the CM post.

The party leadership is concerned if the former CM is trying to create a parallel leadership at a time when the BJP government is already functioning under CM Basavaraj Bommai. The BJP wants the issue to be addressed the issue locally without its involvement, a report in Times of India said.

BJP general secretary incharge of Karnataka, Arun Singh is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Monday and he is likely to speak to different camps and convince Yediyurappa to drop the programme.

“I will be in Karnataka for three days. Various things, including addressing some organisational issues, are on the agenda,” Singh reportedly said.

Arun Singh said that BJP has no qualms about Yediyurappa’s plan. Reacting to Yediyurappa, Singh said, “Yediyurappa is the most experienced leader. If he wants to tour the state, let him do. It will only benefit the party.”

Yediyurappa resigned from the CM’s chair last month after the BJP government in the state completed mid term in the state. But the former CM, soon after his return from Maldives last week, gave clear signs of returning to politics.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister recently met rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa in Shivamogga. Interestingly, Eshwarappa was the first minister to revolt against Yediyurappa.

Reports said that as per the plan being prepared, Yediyurappa’s son and party’s Vice President BY Vijayendra will have a major role in the state tour.

A leader from the Yediyurappa’s camp said that Vijayendra is looking to establish himself before the next elections. He added that Vijayendra’s efforts to get ministerial berth have been unsuccessful so far and the recent show is aimed at showing the support base of father and the son.

Meanwhile, Arun Singh will arrive in Mysuru today evening on a two-day visit to the state. He will also hold discussions with the party office bearers on strengthening BJP in Mysuru.

