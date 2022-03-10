Shutrana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:AAP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Shutrana seat in Punjab. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: Kulwant Singh Bazigar (AAP), Vaninder Kaur Loomba (SAD), Gurjit Singh (SADASM), Darbara Singh (INC), Sukhwinder Singh (SP), Naryan Singh (PLC), Amarjit Singh (IND), Gurdhian Singh (IND), Narinder (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 76.5%, which is -7.07% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Nirmal Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.117 Shutrana (शुत्राना) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Patiala district of Punjab. Shutrana is part of Patiala Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.28%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 181568 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 86,812 were male and 94,749 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shutrana in 2022 is: 1,091 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,66,630 eligible electors, of which 88,277 were male,77,688 female and 2 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,47,143 eligible electors, of which 78,236 were male, 68,907 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shutrana in 2017 was 1,035. In 2012, there were 707 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Nirmal Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Vaninder Kaur Loomba of SAD by a margin of 18,520 which was 13.36% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 41.84% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vaninder Kaur Loomba of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Nirmal Singh of INC by a margin of 772 votes which was 0.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 39.88% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 117 Shutrana Assembly segment of the 13. Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. Preneet Kaur of INC won the Patiala Parliament seat defeating Surjit Singh Rakhra of SAD

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AAP won the Patiala Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Shutrana are: Kulwant Singh Bazigar (AAP), Vaninder Kaur Loomba (SAD), Gurjit Singh (SADASM), Darbara Singh (INC), Sukhwinder Singh (SP), Naryan Singh (PLC), Amarjit Singh (IND), Gurdhian Singh (IND), Narinder (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.5%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.57%, while it was 81.42% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Shutrana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.117 Shutrana Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 187. In 2012, there were 177 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.117 Shutrana comprises of the following areas of Patiala district of Punjab: Panchayats Dhanetha, Mavi Kalan, Kakrala, Bujrak, Sehajpur Kalan, Kulara of Kularan KC; KCs Ghagga, Patran, Shutrana, Ghagga (Nagar Panchayat) and Patran (Nagar Panchayat) of Samana Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Shutrana constituency, which are: Samana, Lehra, Dirba. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Kaithal and Jind districts of Haryana.

The total area covered by Shutrana is approximately 567 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shutrana is: 29°59’00.6"N 76°07’25.7"E.

