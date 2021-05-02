Shyampukur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

166. Shyampukur (श्यामपुकुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Kolkata district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Shyampukur is part of 24. Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.14%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,76,368 eligible electors, of which 94,002 were male, 82,363 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shyampukur in 2021 is 876.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,71,045 eligible electors, of which 92,099 were male, 78,944 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,885 eligible electors, of which 1,03,418 were male, 82,441 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shyampukur in 2016 was 31. In 2011, there were 26.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Shashi Panja of TMC won in this seat by defeating Piyali Pal of AIFB by a margin of 13,155 votes which was 11.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.8% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. Shashi Panja of TMC won in this seat defeating Jiban Prakash Saha of AIFB by a margin of 27,036 votes which was 21.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.97% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 166. Shyampukur Assembly segment of Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Kolkata Uttar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Candidates 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Shyampukur are: Jiban Prakash Saha (AIFB), Sandipan Biswas (BJP), Dr Shashi Panja (TMC), Munni Mali (SJSPA), Chhaya Ghosh (IND), Chinmoy Biswas (IND), Dilip Das (IND), Praveen Kumar Jain (IND), Purnima Banerjee (IND), Sanjay Nandi (IND), Surajit Ghosh (IND), Tarkesh Rai (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.79%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 68.3%, while it was 67.69% in 2011.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 240 polling stations in 166. Shyampukur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 221. In 2011 there were 249 polling stations.

Extent:

166. Shyampukur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kolkata district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.-7 to 10, 17 to 21, 24 and 26 of Kolkata M. Corp.. It shares an inter-state border with Kolkata.

The total area covered by Shyampukur is 5 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Shyampukur is: 22°35’49.2"N 88°21’37.8"E.

