Shyampur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

179. Shyampur (श्यामपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Shyampur is part of 26. Uluberia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,57,416 eligible electors, of which 1,31,442 were male, 1,25,971 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shyampur in 2021 is 958.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,37,075 eligible electors, of which 1,22,326 were male, 1,14,747 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,848 eligible electors, of which 1,08,362 were male, 1,00,486 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Shyampur in 2016 was 143. In 2011, there were 88.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Kalipada Mandal of TMC won in this seat by defeating Amitabha Chakraborty of INC by a margin of 26,586 votes which was 13.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.34% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kalipada Mandal of TMC won in this seat defeating Minati Pramanik of AIFB by a margin of 34,619 votes which was 19.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 56.64% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 179. Shyampur Assembly segment of Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Uluberia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Shyampur are: Amitabha Chakraborti (INC), Kalipada Mandal (TMC), Tnusree Chakraborty (BJP), Pradip Mandal (SUCOIC), Tusharkanti Mal (IND), Sankar Mandal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 86.23%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.91%, while it was 84.13% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 369 polling stations in 179. Shyampur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 295. In 2011 there were 269 polling stations.

EXTENT:

179. Shyampur constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. Baneswarpur-I, Baneswarpur-II, Dingakhola, Kamalpur, Radhapur and Syampur GPs of CDB Shyampur - I, 2. Bachhri, Dihi Mondalghat-I, Dihi Mondalghat-II, Kharuberia, Nakol, Shashati, Amardaha and Bargram GPs of CDB Shyampur - II. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Shyampur is 204 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Shyampur is: 22°17’03.8"N 88°01’05.2"E.

