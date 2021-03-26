politics

Sibsagar Candidate List: Key Contests in Sibsagar Assembly Constituency of Assam
Sibsagar Candidate List: Key Contests in Sibsagar Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sibsagar constituency are: Surabhi Rajkonwar of BJP, Subhramitra Gogoi of CONG, Akhil Gogoi of RD

Sibsagar Assembly constituency in Sivasagar district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Sibsagar seat is part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Pranab Kumar Gogoi of INC won from this seat beating Surabhi Rajkonwar of BJP by a margin of 542 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Pranab Gogoi of INC won from this this constituency defeating Pranabjit Chaliha of AGP by a margin of 17,250 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Jorhat Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Sibsagar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 26, 2021, 15:31 IST