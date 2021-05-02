Sibsagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Akhil Gogoi of IND Leading

108. Sibsagar (Sivasagar) (शिवसागर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Sivasagar district of Assam. It shares a border with . Sibsagar is part of 12. Jorhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.36%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,51,675 eligible electors, of which 75,442 were male, 76,233 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sibsagar in 2021 is 1010.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,38,397 eligible electors, of which 70,247 were male, 68,150 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,35,478 eligible electors, of which 69,340 were male, 66,138 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sibsagar in 2016 was 172. In 2011, there were 89.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Pranab Kumar Gogoi of INC won in this seat by defeating Surabhi Rajkonwar of BJP by a margin of 542 votes which was 0.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pranab Gogoi of INC won in this seat defeating Pranabjit Chaliha of AGP by a margin of 17,250 votes which was 18.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.41% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 108. Sibsagar Assembly segment of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Sibsagar are: Ajit Hazarika (NCP), Subhramitra Gogoi (INC), Surabhi Rajkonwari (BJP), Akhil Gogoi (IND), Rupa Borah (IND), Hemanta Boruah (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.92%, while it was 70.3% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 108. Sibsagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 177. In 2011 there were 164 polling stations.

EXTENT:

108. Sibsagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Sivasagar district of Assam: Sibsagar thana (excluding Panidihing, Nitaipukhuri, Thowra and Bakata mouzas) in Sibsagar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Sivasagar.

The total area covered by Sibsagar is 334 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sibsagar is: 27°00’40.0"N 94°38’42.0"E.

