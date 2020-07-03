Siddaramaiah Alleges Graft in Purchase of Covid-19 Equipment, Says K'taka CM BSY Unable to Handle Crisis

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged misappropriation on part of the Karnataka government in purchase of equipment for COVID-19 treatment and demanded an inquiry into it, a charge denied by the medical education minister.

Accusing the government of "irresponsibility" in handling the coronavirus crisis, he demanded transparency. "The government has purchased corona related equipment (medical), worth more than Rs 3,000 crore. Prima facie it looks the government has paid more price than the market price," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here he said, according information available with him the government has paid two-three times more than market price during the purchase. He felt strongly that there was 'misappropriation.'

"I demand the government to come out with a white paper regarding the purchase and price paid. I also demand for an inquiry into the purchase. I don't know who is involved, but there is a clear case of misappropriation and corruption. It appears prima facie," he added.

Reacting to the allegation, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said all purchases have been made in the most transparent way by senior officials under the supervision of the chief secretary.

"It is wrong on part of a former Chief Minister to allege corruption. I'm pained, it is unfortunate. If he had doubts he could have asked the chief secretary or us ministers, we would have clarified. This will not send the right message."

The government has nothing to hide as it is transparent, and was ready for any inquiry, the minister added.

Alleging negligence, lack of commitment and responsibility on part of the government in handling COVID-19 crisis, Siddaramaiah said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is not in a position to do anything. "I'm not sure whether the ministers listen to him," he said.

Claiming that there was a squabble for supremacy among the ministers, including Health Minister B Sriramulu, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar and Revenue Minister R Ashoka, he said, "Barring one or two ministers there is no coordination in the government."

Hitting out at the government over the incident in Ballari, where COVID-19 bodies were thrown into a single pit, Siddaramaiah said Health Minister Sriramulu should own up responsibility.

"Certain acts on part of the government are inhuman and disrespectful to humanity... this was done by the officials, where is the government?," he asked highlighting the incident.

Sriramulu too hails from Ballari district and the incident shows the respect the state government has towards the dead, he said.

"Shouldn't Sriramulu own up responsibility? Is suspending six people and saying such things will not happen in the future a solution? What were you doin all these days?" he asked.

Noting that there are reports and complaints regarding lack of beds, food and quality of treatment, Siddaramaiah sought to know how despite experts warning earlier itself the cases will increase.

"Is there a government in the state? In spite of me writing letters seeking information, officials are not sharing. It amounts to breach of privilege," he said.

Claiming that Rs 290 crore has come to the chief minister's fund, Siddaramiah said let Yediyurappa come out with a statement and let him tell how much money has come from the PM Cares fund to the state.

"The Government of India and the government of Karnataka should come out with a white paper regarding the availability of beds, ventilators, ambulances, patients admitted, patients in ICU," he added.

Responding to Siddaramaiah's charge that the government was not sharing information, Sudhakar said the administration was facing challenges every day, despite being in a troubled situation we are all working together to fight the virus, so there might have been some delay in sharing information.

"Will we run away somewhere? We will share an account of every rupee spent... if someone has made money illegally in this Covid-19 situation they are unfit to be in a democracy," he added.