Siddaramaiah Asks ‘Spineless’ Karnataka BJP to Stop Dishing Out ‘Accountancy Lessons’ on Twitter
The war of words between the Karnataka BJP and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has picked up pace since the latter okayed separate religion status to Lingayats and threw the ball in the BJP-led Centre’s court.
“The Karnataka BJP is so spineless that instead of asking the center to waive farmers’ loans it is giving accountancy lessons on Twitter,” the CM said in reply to tweets by the Karnataka BJP. “People will not be fooled. Center can write off lakhs of crores of a few industrialists but can’t give debt relief to crores of farmers (sic).”
The Karnataka wing of the BJP had earlier this week taken on Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying he didn’t understand the difference between “loan waiver and loan write-off”.
#LieDetected— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 20, 2018
Banks have not waived off corporate loans, they have written off, meaning they will recover it.
From someone who doesn't understand difference b/w bhrastachaar & balatkaar, it is unfair to expect understanding of difference between loan waiver & loan write off. https://t.co/wkDTsvisTF
@BJP4Karnataka’s tweet came after Rahul Gandhi, during his state tour, accused the Centre of extending “loan waiver” to corporates, but not farmers. “In last few years, the BJP government waived off loan of Rs 2.5 lakh crore of 15 richest people. When farmers talk of loan waiver, PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says it isn't their policy. Siddaramaiah ji and the Congress government in Karnataka have waived off farm loans worth of Rs 8,000 crore in Karnataka.”
Jumping to his party president’s defence, Siddaramaiah had asked the BJP to prove that it wasn’t a “suit-boot ki sarkar”.
Good! At least you admit the loans of large industrialists have been written off.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 20, 2018
Now, please join us in requesting PM @narendramodi to write off the loans of our farmers if they can’t be waived.
Please show that yours is not a #suitbootkisarkar https://t.co/tVl8gBW1a1
Refusing to back down, the Karnataka BJP said “fooling” was Siddaramaiah’s department. “Looks like Rahul isn't only one who doesn't get difference b/w write off & loan waiver! CM is asking to fool farmers by writing off loans but continue recovery! Fooling is your dept, Sir! Only a lapsed socialist will wear a Rs 70 lakh Hublot watch & accuse others of #SuitBoot!”
Looks like Rahul isn't only one who doesn't get difference b/w write off & loan waiver!— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 20, 2018
CM is asking to fool farmers by writing off loans but continue recovery! Fooling is your dept, Sir!
Only a lapsed socialist will wear a Rs 70 lakh Hublot watch & accuse others of #SuitBoot! https://t.co/u3SE2uzHy3
The war of words between the Karnataka BJP and the Chief Minister has picked up pace since the latter okayed separate religion status to Lingayats and threw the ball in the BJP-led Centre’s court.
Lingayat strongman and the BJP’s CM face BS Yeddyurappa has dismissed the move as an “election gimmick”, accusing the CM of dividing people on emotional issues.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
