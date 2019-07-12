Siddaramaiah Exudes Confidence of Winning Trust Vote, Says Its a Joint Decision
The Congress Legislature Party Leader also said he had been talking to disgruntled party MLAs barring Roshan Baig because he has been suspended.
File photo of Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah.
Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramiah Friday said the decision to seek a trust vote by the coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy was taken by the two ruling partners and asserted it has the numbers.
Yesterday we took the decision (on the trust vote) after discussions, the former chief minister told reporters here.
Kumaraswamy, whose government is teetering on the brink of collapse after 16 MLAs of the ruling combine resigned, made the announcement about trust vote in the assembly earlier Friday.
Replying to questions, Siddaramaiah said without numbers or confidence none will seek a trust vote.
"We have confidence, so we are moving the confidence motion," he added.
On how the ruling combine would muster the numbers, Siddaramaiah said, How can we disclose now? You will come to know when the vote of confidence is moved. Things like how it will happen, who will be present cannot be disclosed now."
To a question, he ruled out the possibility of a counter-operation to the alleged toppling bid of BJP, saying his party did not believe in operations.
He refused to comment on the Supreme Court ordering status quo in the matter of resignation and disqualification of ten rebel MLAs.
However, he added the Speaker was empowered under the anti-defection law to decide on disqualification of MLAs
