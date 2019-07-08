Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Siddaramaiah Promises Cabinet Berths to Disgruntled MLAs as All 21 Congress Ministers Quit

Siddaramaiah also accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government of misusing the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department to arm twist the Opposition across the country.

Sharath Sharma Kalagaru | News18

Updated:July 8, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
Siddaramaiah Promises Cabinet Berths to Disgruntled MLAs as All 21 Congress Ministers Quit
File photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Facing serious political turmoil in the Karnataka government, former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday confirmed that all 21 Congress ministers in Karnataka have resigned from their posts in a bid to help accommodate rebel MLAs who have resigned from the Assembly. He also assured that disgruntled MLAs will be given suitable berths during the Cabinet reshuffle.

“The BJP has tried to topple the government sixth consecutive times in the last one year. First five times they failed and they will fail the sixth time as well. The BJP is troubling the government ever since its formation. The BJP leaders are forcing the Congress-JDS lawmakers to join their party. It is clearly against democratic values. They have done the same in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal,” said KC Venugopal, general secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Venugopal said he has full faith in the strength of the state government. “We are in taking terms with the MLAs who have quit. We request them to come back and we will solve all the issues,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also addressed the media persons on Monday and said that BJP has no faith in democracy. “The BJP did not win people’s mandate. Even in vote share percentage, they have lesser share than us. They have only won more seats and they are desperate for power. The central government, BJP high command is trying to topple the government since one year,” Siddaramaiah said.

The former Karnataka CM continued his attack on the Centre and said that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department to arm twist the Opposition across the country.

“The BJP is using independent investigative agencies for Operation Kamala (Lotus). But we will fail them again to save the democratic values. All the ministers of Congress have given their resignation voluntarily and told us to give portfolios to whomsoever to save the government.”

Siddaramaiah also requested rebel MLAs to not jump the gun in a hurry. “We will soon reshuffle the Cabinet and solve the issues of dissatisfied MLAs. I have already had a word with a few MLAs.”

