English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajya Sabha Elections 2018: Siddaramaiah Refuses to Let JD(S) Win One Seat, Forces Voting
The ruling Congress has fielded three candidates from Karnataka, while the BJP and JD(S) have fielded one each. Each nominee requires a minimum of 45 votes to sail through.
File photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
Bengaluru: Rajya Sabha election to four seats from Karnataka has ended the debate on whether the Congress and JD(S) would join hands after the Assembly polls in case of a hung verdict.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected JD(S) request for the fourth seat, forcing an election to the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. The Congress has fielded three candidates, while the BJP and JD(S) have fielded one each. The current strength of the 224-member Assembly is 217. There are seven vacancies.
The ruling Congress has 123 MLAs in the House and can easily win two seats. The main opposition BJP can win one seat. For the fourth seat, the Congress and JD(S) have locked the horns.
Each nominee requires a minimum of 45 votes to sail through.
The JD(S) has once again fielded a business tycoon from Mangalore, BM Farooq, as its candidate. He had lost the 2016 Rajya Sabha election to the Congress’ third candidate KC Ramamurthy. He has declared an income of over Rs 800 crore.
Saying a firm no to JD(S) state chief HD Kumaraswamy’s request for one seat, Siddaramaiah has fielded a Vokkaliga Congressman, GC Chandrashekhar. Playing the Kannada card, Siddaramaiah had rejected party high command nominees Sam Pitroda and Janardhana Dwivedi’s candidature from Karnataka. The Congress has fielded three Kannadigas with no big backing in this election.
AICC spokesman Syed Nasser Hussain, Dalit poet L Hanumanthaiah and KPCC general secretary GC Chandrashekhar are in the fray from the Congress.
Despite opposition from many quarters, the BJP has decided to go ahead with its nominee, another businessman, Rajeev Chandrashekhar. He has already won Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka as an Independent twice. The BJP has 42 votes and is hoping to get five extra votes to ensure his victory.
The JD(S) is left with just 30 votes after its seven MLAs went with the Congress and two others switched sides to the BJP. One JD(S) MLA died recently.
After electing two candidates, the Congress will be left with 31 extra votes. It is hoping to get seven JD(S) MLAs to ensure the victory of its candidate.
The JD(S) has already issued a whip to all its MLAs, including those who have defected to the Congress and the BJP.
The Speaker of the Assembly, KB Koliwad, has not taken any decision on their fate despite the intervention of the Karnataka High Court.
Also Watch
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rejected JD(S) request for the fourth seat, forcing an election to the Upper House of Parliament on Friday. The Congress has fielded three candidates, while the BJP and JD(S) have fielded one each. The current strength of the 224-member Assembly is 217. There are seven vacancies.
The ruling Congress has 123 MLAs in the House and can easily win two seats. The main opposition BJP can win one seat. For the fourth seat, the Congress and JD(S) have locked the horns.
Each nominee requires a minimum of 45 votes to sail through.
The JD(S) has once again fielded a business tycoon from Mangalore, BM Farooq, as its candidate. He had lost the 2016 Rajya Sabha election to the Congress’ third candidate KC Ramamurthy. He has declared an income of over Rs 800 crore.
Saying a firm no to JD(S) state chief HD Kumaraswamy’s request for one seat, Siddaramaiah has fielded a Vokkaliga Congressman, GC Chandrashekhar. Playing the Kannada card, Siddaramaiah had rejected party high command nominees Sam Pitroda and Janardhana Dwivedi’s candidature from Karnataka. The Congress has fielded three Kannadigas with no big backing in this election.
AICC spokesman Syed Nasser Hussain, Dalit poet L Hanumanthaiah and KPCC general secretary GC Chandrashekhar are in the fray from the Congress.
Despite opposition from many quarters, the BJP has decided to go ahead with its nominee, another businessman, Rajeev Chandrashekhar. He has already won Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka as an Independent twice. The BJP has 42 votes and is hoping to get five extra votes to ensure his victory.
The JD(S) is left with just 30 votes after its seven MLAs went with the Congress and two others switched sides to the BJP. One JD(S) MLA died recently.
After electing two candidates, the Congress will be left with 31 extra votes. It is hoping to get seven JD(S) MLAs to ensure the victory of its candidate.
The JD(S) has already issued a whip to all its MLAs, including those who have defected to the Congress and the BJP.
The Speaker of the Assembly, KB Koliwad, has not taken any decision on their fate despite the intervention of the Karnataka High Court.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, New Zealand vs England, 1st Test Day 2 in Auckland: Rain Halts New Zealand's Progess, Lead by 171 Runs
- Roger Federer Relaxed About No.1 Ranking Quest in Miami
- Simona Halep Survives Dodin Scare to Advance in Miami
- The Ticking Time-Bomb: India's Water Crisis About to Blow Up in Our Face
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in a Budget of Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh