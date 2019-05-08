English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Siddaramaiah Rules Out Possibility of Becoming Karnataka CM, Says Seat Not Vacant
The Congress leader further said that there are no indications of any changes within the leadership of the JD(S)- Cong coalition government.
File photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: Noting that many Congress leaders are pitching for making him the chief minister out of "affection", Siddaramaiah on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of any change in the top post held by H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S).
"They (Congressmen) are expressing their opinion, but is it possible now? The seat is not vacant now, Kumaraswamy is chief minister. How can I become the CM?" Siddaramaiah told reporters in Hubballi.
"Some may be saying things, out of affection towards me. Is it wrong to say that?" he asked.
To a query whether there would be changes after Lok Sabha poll results are out on May 23, the Congress Legislature Party leader said, "there are no indications of any changes. Why will there be any change? Kumaraswamy is the coalition government's chief minister."
Asked if the JD(S) would give up the chief minister post to the Congress, Siddaramaiah said he cannot respond to such speculations.
Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil had on Tuesday made a pitch for Siddaramaiah "as chief minister again", but clarified the present coalition government under Kumaraswamy would complete its full term.
Patil's statement resonated with Chikkaballapura Congress MLA K Sudhakar's remarks on Monday that it would be good if Siddaramaiah becomes chief minister again.
Talks about Siddaramaiah as a chief minister once again have emerged amid reports that the Congress in Karnataka was preparing for assembly polls after the Lok Sabha election results, which the grand old party leaders have rubbished.
However, there are talks within political circles that any adverse results for the coalition in the Lok Sabha polls, which they fought in alliance, would have its implications on the Kumaraswamy-led government.
Asserting that he is not a "political sanyasi" and was in "active politics", Siddarmaiah had in April said the Congress would form the government in Karnataka after the next assembly polls, and he would become chief minister once again.
