‘Siddaramaiah Should Learn History Properly’: Pralhad Joshi Slams Ex-Karnataka CM for Comments on Savarkar

Bengaluru: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday hit out at former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his comments against Veer Savarkar and said, if the Congress leader was in power people like Dawood Ibrahim and Tiger Memon would have got Bharat Ratna.

The minister also questioned contributions of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and wanted to know why he was conferred the Bharat Ratna besides delay in conferring the nation's highest civilian award on B R Ambedkar, architect of the Indian constitution.

"Siddaramaiah has spoken about Veer Savarkar in a derogatory way. Siddaramaiah should learn and understand history properly," Joshi told reporters.

"..other than being prime minister what has Rajiv Gandhi done for this country. His grandfather (Nehru) was prime minister, his mother (Indira Gandhi) was PM. Prime Ministership came to him like a gift, for what reason you give him Bharat Ratna (posthumously in 1991).

If Siddaramaiah has guts he should have questioned it (delay on conferring the award on Ambedkar).if you are there (in power) you may give Bharat Ratna to people like Dawood (fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim ) and Memon (1993 Mumbai blasts accused Tiger Memon)," he added. Ambedkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.

Alleging that Savarkar was involved in conspiracy to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi, Siddaramaiah had slammed the BJP on Friday for its plan to confer Bharat Ratna on him posthumously.

He had also alleged Savarkar was one of the accused in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, but the charges could not be proved due to lack of evidence and he was freed.

Hitting out at Siddaramaiah for his comments against Savarkar, Karnataka Minister Jagadish Shettar said, it was not right for a person of his stature to make such statements.

The former chief minister should study about Savarkar’s fight against the British and his sacrifices, Shettar said.

The issue also lead to twitter war between Siddaramaiah and state Tourism Minister C T Ravi.

Ravi in a tweet said, "Dear @siddaramaiah, you have accused nationalist Veer Savarkar as (sic) conspirator in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Are you mentally handicapped after losing Chief Minister's post? Do you have any idea of history? Why don't you visit Cellular Jail! I will sponsor your trip."

Reacting to this, Siddarmaiah, citing a road accident allegedly involving Ravi's car- killing two youngsters earlier this year, said those suffering from mental illness get drunk and kill people in car accidents.

"People like us taking a break from politics, read history, understand truth and speak," he tweeted.

Retorting, Ravi said he did not know Siddaramaiah could "stoop to this level."

"...First of all I dont drink, I dont have that habit, people of my constituency know about it.

Siddaramaiah should introspect...who was driving car (that day) was seen in CCTV cameras at toll gate...accident is an accident, not murder," Ravi said in Karwar.

"No law says that passenger is responsible for the accident committed by driver...he (Siddaramaiah) is unfit to be a lawyer," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.