Siddaramaiah Slams BJP for Delay in Karnataka Ministry Expansion

Bengaluru: Taking a dig at the ruling BJP for delay in Ministry expansion, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was being controlled by the party's high command and not being allowed to function independently.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi, Siddaramaiah claimed there was no internal democracy in the BJP and the Chief Minister has no freedom to exercise his powers.

"The cabinet expansion is Chief Minister's prerogative. The BJP (high command) has not given permission to Yediyurappa (to expand ministry), they have not even given him appointment for meeting," Siddaramaiah, who is leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said.

"Yediyurappa had promised them (defectors) money and power, now he has to fulfill it," he said, expressing pity about Yediyurappa, who is "struggling in hardship."

His statement comes even as Yediyurappa recently indicated that he will expand his cabinet by this month end. However, lack of clarity on the high commands approval on the matter, amid reports that the Chief Minister may travel to New Delhi to meet BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday to discuss the matter, has added to speculation.

Further alleging that the state government was facing fund crunch, Siddaramaiah wanted to know if Yediyurappa knew magic to set things right in budget.

For every issue, Yediyurappa says watch out for the budget; I don't know what he will do, whether he will do any magic or does he have any magic stick?"

Siddaramaiah pointed out that it is during the December-March period that 75 per cent of developmental works get implemented and if the government does not give the money now, how will the work take place.

"If they are unable to give the money now, it is clear that they don't have the money. They have not got money from the centre, they have not got money under NREGS, grants have not come, our share of tax money hasn't come-centre has not given money," he claimed.

Yediyurappa, who also hold the Finance portfolio, is scheduled to present the state budget on March 5.

