Siddaramaiah Slams CM for Withdrawing Compensation to Next of Kin of 2 Killed in Mangaluru Violence

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for putting on hold compensation to the next of kin of two people killed in police firing at Mangaluru in the anti-CAA protest and described it as 'cruel' and 'inhuman.'

He was reacting to Yediyurappa's statement in Mangaluru on Wednesday that the compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two persons killed on December 19 in police firing has been kept on hold till the inquiry is over.

"An elected government should never be so cruel and inhuman. As expected, the Chief Minister pronounced his verdict even before the inquiry," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

In another tweet, the former chief minister sought to know, "Why there is the drama of a CID inquiry when the chief minister has already passed his judgment that those killed in the firing were behind the riots in Mangaluru?. It is confirmed now that you had ordered the killings."

Ever since the December 19 police firing, a war of words has ensued between Congress and BJP leaders,especially between Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah.

Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders have blamed Congress for instigating people against the Citizenship Amendment Act, while Congress has charged the BJP with pursuing the politics of hatred.

