Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Siddaramaiah Slams CM for Withdrawing Compensation to Next of Kin of 2 Killed in Mangaluru Violence

Siddaramaiah was reacting to Yediyurappa's statement in Mangaluru on Wednesday that the compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two persons killed on December 19 in police firing has been kept on hold till the inquiry is over.

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 10:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Siddaramaiah Slams CM for Withdrawing Compensation to Next of Kin of 2 Killed in Mangaluru Violence
File photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for putting on hold compensation to the next of kin of two people killed in police firing at Mangaluru in the anti-CAA protest and described it as 'cruel' and 'inhuman.'

He was reacting to Yediyurappa's statement in Mangaluru on Wednesday that the compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two persons killed on December 19 in police firing has been kept on hold till the inquiry is over.

"An elected government should never be so cruel and inhuman. As expected, the Chief Minister pronounced his verdict even before the inquiry," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

In another tweet, the former chief minister sought to know, "Why there is the drama of a CID inquiry when the chief minister has already passed his judgment that those killed in the firing were behind the riots in Mangaluru?. It is confirmed now that you had ordered the killings."

Ever since the December 19 police firing, a war of words has ensued between Congress and BJP leaders,especially between Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah.

Yediyurappa and other BJP leaders have blamed Congress for instigating people against the Citizenship Amendment Act, while Congress has charged the BJP with pursuing the politics of hatred.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram