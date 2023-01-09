Karnataka Polls: Siddaramaiah to Contest from Kolar Seat; BJP Says He Has Conceded Defeat

Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced that he would contest the upcoming state Assembly polls from Kolar constituency. Siddaramaiah, the Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, presently represents Badami seat in Bagalakote district.

The Congress leader made the announcement during a rally in Kolar today. However, he said that the decision to field him from Kolar is subject to approval of the party high command.

Janata Dal (S) leader K Srinivasa Gowda is the sitting MLA from Kolar. He defeated Congress candidate Syed Zameer Pasha by a big margin of 44,251 votes in 2018 polls.

Siddaramaiah contested 2018 polls from two seats- Badami and Chamundeshwari. He lost Chamundeshwari seat to JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda by over 36,000 votes. But he was elected to the state Assembly from Badami seat after defeating BJP’s B Sreeramulu by a narrow margin of 1,696 votes.

Siddaramaiah contested the Assembly elections of 2008 and 2013 from Varuna seat and emerged victorious.

BJP Says Siddaramaiah Conceded Defeat Before Elections

BJP leader Malvika Avinash said Siddaramaiah seems to have conceded the defeat before the elections to the BJP. “In Chamundeshwari, he failed miserably in 2018. His constituency, the place he hails. Since he contested two seats so he was elected to the Assembly from Badami. This time he is also sure that people of Badami will not re-elect him and therefore he is moving to a new constituency. How unfortunate it is for the CM candidate of Congress to go around looking for a constituency to fight elections," she added.

Last week, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said his party is thinking about releasing the first list of candidates for the Assembly polls in Karnataka, this month. He also expressed confidence about Congress winning the polls.

According to party sources quoted by news agency PTI, Congress is said to have decided that winnability will be the main criteria for ticket distribution and is likely to bank on internal surveys to decide the candidates and most of the 69 sitting MLAs are likely to be retained.

While, JD(S) has already announced a first list of 93 candidates, the ruling BJP is yet to decide.

ALSO READ: Battle of States in 2023: Political Parties to Test Waters in 9 Assemblies, Consolidate Position Before 2024 Polls

2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in 2018 but failed to secure majority in 224-seat Karnataka Assembly. Later, Congress and Janata Dal (S) entered into a coalition to form the government under HD Kumarasamy as chief minister. However, 14 months later, more than a dozen of MLAs resigned as ruling coalition legislators, resulted in the collapse of Kumaraswamy government. In July 2019, BS Yediyurappa returned as the chief minister once again. However in July 2021, Yediyurappa resigned from the post and was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai.

Read all the Latest Politics News here