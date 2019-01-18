English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Siddaramaiah to Hold Legislature Party Meet Today Under Cloud of BJP's 'Operation Lotus'
The meeting assumes significance following attempts by the Congress to reach out to its disgruntled MLAs, who are allegedly ready to jump ship to the BJP side.
File photo of Siddaramaiah. (File photo)
Bengaluru: Three days after the political drama began in Karnataka over accusation of poaching of MLAs, an emergency legislature party meeting called by the Congress will take place today.
CLP leader Siddaramaiah has also issued a whip to the MLAs making it mandatory for all the eighty MLAs to be present.
Asserting that the Congress MLAs were "intact," the party leaders dismissed reports claiming that some legislator were ready to quit and said that there was no threat to H D Kumaraswamy-led government.
"Congress Legislature Party meeting presided by CLP leader Siddaramaiah is scheduled for 3:30 pm on January 18 at the Conference Hall of Vidhana Soudha (state secretariat)," Siddaramaiah's office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The meeting assumes significance following attempts by the Congress to reach out to its disgruntled MLAs, who are allegedly ready to jump ship to the BJP side.
According to Congress sources, few ministers from the party have even offered to step down in the larger interest and to keep the coalition intact. The party leadership is also looking into the option, they added
There are reports that a few of the MLAs have gone incommunicado, with at least three to five of them camped in Mumbai along with a couple of BJP leaders.
Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Chikkamagaluru, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP, calling it "shameless".
"They (BJP) don't have any belief in democracy. People have given them a mandate in the election to sit in the opposition.
"People have not given them the verdict to govern. In the last six months, they have been trying to destabilise this government," he said.
"Yeddyurappa (BJP President) has grown old, but has no brain. He is around 76 years of age, but still he wants to become the chief minister through wrong means by offering crores of rupees to our MLAs. This is a threat to our democracy and BJP
doesn't believe in democracy and Constitution," he alleged.
Accusing the BJP of keeping its MLAs confined to a hotel in Haryana, Siddaramaiah charged the party leaders with furnishing false information to media about forming the government.
Congress General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal, who has been camping in the city since Monday night and holding a series of meetings with party leaders, said that all the Congress MLA's are "fine and intact."
He termed the media reports about a few party MLAs planning to resign as "baseless".
"Nothing is going to happen. All the Congress MLAs are intact, we are in touch with all of them," he told reporters here.A
Asked about MLAs camping in Mumbai, Venugopal asked, "Are you sure that they are in Mumbai only?
"That was day-before yesterday, just verify now," he said.
Venugopal asserted that the coalition government "will continue for next four-and-half years".
"We have nothing to worry, we have contact with every MLA, all will be okay.
"We are also calling CLP meeting on January 18," he said and accused the BJP of making repeated attempts to destabilise the government by trying to poach MLAs.
Pradesh Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said there is not going to be any "Sankranthi-kranti, or Deepawali-damakha or New Year-blast" as claimed by the BJP.
"It will be flop show by BJP... our government is stable, there is not even an inch of threat to the government and we are relaxed," he said.
Speaking to reporters here, Rao also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, accusing them of 'attempting to lure' MLAs, and called it "unfortunate".
"There is no need to worry or discuss our government's stability. What needs to be discussed is unconstitutional attempts by the BJP government at the centre and its use of government machinery to threaten MLAs," he added.
