Siddaramaiah Warns BJP Against Operation Lotus 2.0, Says Party in State of 'Coma'
'Operation Lotus' refers to the BJP's strategy during Yeddyurappa's previous tenure as the chief minister when it made several MLAs of other parties to resign and contest the elections on the party's ticket and win to strengthen its numbers in the assembly.
File photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (PTI)
Bengaluru: The BJP is in a state of “coma” due to its past deeds, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday, attacking the saffron party for predicting that the JDS-Congress government in the state would fall.
Siddaramaiah, who is the head of the Congress-JD(S) coalition coordination committee, also warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against indulging in ‘Operation Lotus’ again. ‘Operation Lotus’ is a reference to the saffron party allegedly luring several opposition MLAs to defect to ensure stability of its then-government headed by BS Yeddyurappa in 2008.
“Yeddyurappa (now state BJP chief) has once again made a statement that the government would fall. Already due to several rounds of operations, the lotus (BJP symbol) in Karnataka is in coma. Now once again don't try your hands into the wrong adventure of Operation Lotus,” he said in a tweet.
The Congress leader also asserted that the BJP would remain an opposition party in the state.
Siddaramaiah’s tweet came in response to repeated comments by Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders expressing doubts about the continuance of the coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy ever since it came to power in May this year after the elections threw up a hung assembly.
Congress and JD(S) have accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the coalition government by trying to poach their MLAs, a charge denied by the saffron party.
