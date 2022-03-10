Sidhauli Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM.

Live election results updates of Sidhauli seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Satish Kumar Bhargava (IND), Sunita Rawat (IND), Kamla Rawat (INC), Pushpendra Kumar Alias Dr. Pushpendra Pasi (BSP), Manish Rawat (BJP), Dr. Hargovind Bhargava (SP), Kanhiya Lal (AAP), Mahendra Kumar Rawat (ASPA), Rajkaran (VPI), Virendra Kumar (SARP), Aditya Prakash (IND), Imartilal (IND).

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022.

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 68.46%, which is -2.24% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Hargovind Bhargava of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sidhauli results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.152 Sidhauli (सिधौली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Sidhauli is part of Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

Advertisement

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 39.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 394010 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,16,685 were male and 1,77,319 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sidhauli in 2019 was: 818 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,50,708 eligible electors, of which 1,77,560 were male,1,51,625 female and 3 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,01,879 eligible electors, of which 1,64,463 were male, 1,37,413 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sidhauli in 2017 was 36. In 2012, there were 59 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Hargovind Bhargava of BSP won in this seat defeating Manish Rawat of SP by a margin of 2,510 which was 1.08% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 33.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manish Rawat of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Hargovind Bhargav of BSP by a margin of 6,631 votes which was 3.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 152 Sidhauli Assembly segment of the 34. Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha constituency. Kaushal Kishore of BJP won the Mohanlalganj Parliament seat defeating C. L. Verma of BSP

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mohanlalganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sidhauli are: Satish Kumar Bhargava (IND), Sunita Rawat (IND), Kamla Rawat (INC), Pushpendra Kumar Alias Dr. Pushpendra Pasi (BSP), Manish Rawat (BJP), Dr. Hargovind Bhargava (SP), Kanhiya Lal (AAP), Mahendra Kumar Rawat (ASPA), Rajkaran (VPI), Virendra Kumar (SARP), Aditya Prakash (IND), Imartilal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 68.46%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 70.7%, while it was 66.64% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sidhauli went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Advertisement

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.152 Sidhauli Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 361. In 2012, there were 341 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.152 Sidhauli comprises of the following areas of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Bhandiya, 3 Manwa, 4 Gondlamau, Sidhauli Nagar Panchayat, Panchayats 1 Sidhauli, 2 Husainganj, 5 Sujaulia, 6 Aladadpur, 7 Bamhera, 8 Hamirpur, 9 Bahrimau, 10 Basaideeh, 11 Jairampur, 14 Unchakhera Kala, 15 Manpara and 18 Kasmanda of 1 Peer Nagar KC of 6 Sidhauli Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sidhauli constituency, which are: Misrikh, Sitapur, Biswan, Mahmoodabad, Kursi, Bakshi Kaa Talab, Sandila. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sidhauli is approximately 650 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sidhauli is: 27°16’25.0"N 80°50’44.5"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sidhauli results.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.