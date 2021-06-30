Sidhu a ‘Misguided Missile’, Says Sukhbir Badal, Cong Leader Says Missile ‘Aimed at You’

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday termed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu as a ‘misguided missile’ that can go in any direction inviting a sharp reaction from the cricketer-turned-politician.

Within minutes of Badal making the remark at a press conference in Amritsar, Sidhu hit back and tweeted, “Guided and aimed at you to destroy your corrupt businesses … Until your Sukh Vilas built on Punjab’s ruins is not turned into a Public School & Public Hospital to serve Punjab’s poor, I won’t relent!!"

Sukhbir was in Amritsar on Wednesday and after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple along with his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal, he addressed the media. On being asked about Sidhu, he remarked that he was like a misguided missile, could explode in any direction. “I fear that it could hit him too," he said, sarcastically while adding, “right from a cricketer to a politician, he remained a controversial figure."

Sukhbir also attacked Kejriwal calling his visit to Punjab a deceptive one. “Kejriwal has no association or connection with Punjab. Who would be held accountable if Kejriwal’s words were not kept? His announcement of 300 units of free power proved to be hollow at the spot when he was made to clarify if the power consumption exceeded the prescribed limit. In that case, every unit would be charged. He was here just to deceive the people of Punjab to garner a vote bank, which would be a futile exercise. Moreover, being CM of Delhi, why couldn’t he do it in his territory?”, he remarked.

