Sidhu Calls PM Modi 'Biggest Liar', Says Didn't Fulfill Promises
The cricketer-turned-politician, who was briefly banned by the Election Commission from campaigning earlier, also said that the prime minister makes empty promises.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu speaking at an election rally.
Shimla: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the biggest liar, accusing him of not fulfilling his election promises.
The cricketer-turned-politician, who was briefly banned by the Election Commission from campaigning earlier, also called Modi Feku No. 1, suggesting that the prime minister makes empty promises.
"Modi talks of Hindutva but does not adhere to its principles," he said at an election rally at Bilaspur in Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency.
"My mother was a Kshatriya. She used to say Raghukul reet sada chali aayi, pran jaye par vachan na jaye (one should keep promises even at the cost of death). But he has not fulfilled most of the 342 promises he made during the last elections," he said.
Meanwhile, Union minister Smriti Irani attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi during a rally at Palampur in Kangra constituency, saying, "Will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation for his guru Sam Pitroda's remarks on the anti-Sikh riots."
Smriti Irani also flayed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for violence during BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on Tuesday.
"Your vote will also enable Modi to eliminate the autocracy of the TMC," she told voters.
The Congress has fielded MLA Pawan Kajal against Himachal minister Kishan Kapoor from Kangra.
Former BCCI president and three-time MP Anurag Thakur is contesting against Sri Naina Devi MLA Ram Lal Thakur from Hamirpur.
