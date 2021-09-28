‘Sidhu Does What He Thinks Right, Not Surprised With Resignation’: Punjab BJP Chief Ashwani Sharma

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma, reacting to Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation as the state Congress chief on Tuesday, said he wasn’t surprised over his move as he only does what he considers to be right. Sharma further said Sidhu did everything so far only to take over as the chief minister, but he remained unsuccessful in his attempts.

“Sidhu ka istifa koi hairani nahi, Sidhu ko lagta hai ki jo woh sochte hai, wohi thik hai. Sidhu ne sara khel CM banne ke liye kiya tha, lekin mukhya mantri ki kursi tak nahi pouch paye,” he told New18.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said he “can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab”. His resignation comes amid reports of a rift with new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over his cabinet.

Trouble started brewing on Sunday as a few hours before the new ministers were to take oath, some MLAs wrote to Sidhu, saying the “tainted” Rana Gurjeet Singh should not be made minister since he faced accusations of corruption in sand mining. Gurjeet Singh, in fact, was removed from the cabinet by then chief minister Amarinder Singh over the corruption allegations.

Sidhu, however, failed to stop Gurjeet Singh’s elevation as minister again. He is also believed to be upset with some other ministerial appointments made by Channi, like that of Aruna Chaudhary who is the CM’s relative and faces anti-incumbency in her constituency Dinanagar. Sidhu had instead been pitching for a berth to Punjab Congress Committee Scheduled Caste (SC) department head Raj Kunar Chhabewal.

