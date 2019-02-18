English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sidhu Loses His Cool After Akali Dal MLAs Wave Photos of His Pakistan Visit in Punjab Assembly
Before the start of the Punjab Budget session, Akali leaders led by Bikram Singh Majithia burnt Navjot Singh Sidhu's photo in which he is seen hugging Pakistan Army chief, outside the House.
Chandigarh: The Opposition Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday sought dismissal of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for his "utterances" in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack even as Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia and the cricketer-turned-politician exchanged barbs in the House.
Before the start of the Punjab Budget session, Akali leaders led by Majithia burnt the photographs of Sidhu, including those in which he is seen hugging the Pakistan Army chief, outside the House.
In the Assembly, Majithia and his supporters shouted slogans against Sidhu and held up copies of the photographs. The legislators, who were wearing black badges, also tried to disrupt the reply of Sidhu by shouting slogans against him.
Sidhu and Majithia were even involved in a verbal duel even as the Speaker asked them not to disrupt the Question Hour.
Sidhu had visited Pakistan to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, on August 18 last year.
"Before everything else, we want to know the clear stand of the Congress and the Punjab government. Do they condemn Pakistan Army Chief and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan," Majithia asked while speaking to reporters outside the House.
“After passing a unanimous resolution in the House for condemning the Pulwama terror attack, Sidhu was still saying ‘You cannot blame Pakistan, you cannot blame individual’," Majithia remarked.
