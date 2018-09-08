English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sidhu 'Pleasing' Pakistan PM at Cost of Nation's Interests: BJP
BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said that on one hand, Pakistan was offering to open Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims and on the other hand, its army chief was threatening India of dire consequences.
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu. (PTI)
Loading...
Chandigarh: The BJP on Saturday accused Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu of pleasing his "friend" Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the cost of the country's interests.
"On one hand, Pakistan was offering to open Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims and on the other hand, its Army chief was threatening India of dire consequences," BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said in a statement here.
"Sidhu is pleasing his friend Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the cost of interests of his own country," Chugh alleged.
"It is highly unfortunate that Sidhu has been praising Prime Minister Imran Khan and thanking him over a proposal which has yet not been officially received by India," he said.
Notably, Sidhu Friday claimed that Pakistan had decided to allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara just across the border.
Sidhu is rubbing salt into the wounds of the families of soldiers who were martyred during ceasefire violations at the border, Chugh said while lashing out at the cricketer-turned-politician.
"It is strange to note that while Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa threatens India and Sidhu sees peace and harmony in his eyes. Sidhu, in fact, is acting as a spokesperson of Pakistan and undermining the dignity of an elected representative in a state of India," the BJP leader said.
"He has not only dealt a blow to the oath of secrecy he took as a minister in Punjab but is also undermining his duty as an Indian national," Chugh alleged.
The BJP leader said Pakistan had been assuring India of opening Kartarpur corridor but has never cared to keep its word.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was putting in his best efforts to get the corridor opened through proper diplomatic channels, he said.
"On one hand, Pakistan was offering to open Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims and on the other hand, its Army chief was threatening India of dire consequences," BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said in a statement here.
"Sidhu is pleasing his friend Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the cost of interests of his own country," Chugh alleged.
"It is highly unfortunate that Sidhu has been praising Prime Minister Imran Khan and thanking him over a proposal which has yet not been officially received by India," he said.
Notably, Sidhu Friday claimed that Pakistan had decided to allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara just across the border.
Sidhu is rubbing salt into the wounds of the families of soldiers who were martyred during ceasefire violations at the border, Chugh said while lashing out at the cricketer-turned-politician.
"It is strange to note that while Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa threatens India and Sidhu sees peace and harmony in his eyes. Sidhu, in fact, is acting as a spokesperson of Pakistan and undermining the dignity of an elected representative in a state of India," the BJP leader said.
"He has not only dealt a blow to the oath of secrecy he took as a minister in Punjab but is also undermining his duty as an Indian national," Chugh alleged.
The BJP leader said Pakistan had been assuring India of opening Kartarpur corridor but has never cared to keep its word.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was putting in his best efforts to get the corridor opened through proper diplomatic channels, he said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manoj Bajpayee: SC Ruling on Section 377 Could Have Saved 'Aligarh' Gay Professor's Life
- Gali Guleiyan Review: Manoj Bajpayee-Starrer Is a Must-Watch Film, But Demands a Strong Stomach
- Patralekhaa to Star in Pradeep Sarkar's Film Anthology Series on Arranged Marriage
- Diego Maradona's New Club Owned by Powerful Clan With Drug Trafficking Ties
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...