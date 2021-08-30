Sidhu Seeks Extension of Special Assembly Session to Scrap 'Faulty' Power Purchasing Agreements

Stepping up pressure on the Punjab government for scrapping Power Purchasing Agreements (PPAs), PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday sought extension of one-day assembly session to at least a week to enable bringing in legislation for the same.

The demand comes at a time when Punjab cabinet led by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had decided to call a Special Session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday for commemoration of the historic 400th Prakash Purb of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Sidhu took to social media to raise the demand.

In a video, he reiterated the 18-point agenda of the high command and issues placed before the CM. “Punjab Govt must immediately issue directions to PSERC in Public Interest to revise tariff being paid to Private Power Plants making the faulty PPAs null & void … Further calling a 5-7 day Vidhan Sabha Session to bring a New Legislation for termination of faulty PPAs !!” said Sidhu.

Listing out the reasons Sidhu said, “This will help Punjab Govt give 300 units of free power to all domestic consumers including general category, decrease domestic tariff to 3 Rs per Unit & 5 Rs per Unit for Industry, along with redressal of all outstanding bills, waiving-off the unjustifiable & exorbitant bills !!”.

The two have been at loggerheads despite the high command claiming that the differences between them have been sorted out. Some party legislators, close to Sidhu, had tried to raise a banner of revolt against Capt Amarinder but it was spiked by the high command. Sidhu has been at the centre of a huge controversy after his former aide had made contentious remarks on Kashmir leading to fierce criticism buy the Chief Minister and legislators close to him.

