Sidhu Sends Resignation to CM's Home Month After Quitting, Amarinder Retorts With 'Discipline' Jibe

Chandigarh/Delhi: After tweeting his resignation from the Punjab cabinet on Sunday, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu took to the social media platform once again saying that he had sent the resignation letter to Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh as well.

The chief minister condemned Sidhu for picking and choosing ministries and refusing work adding, "There should be some discipline".

Capt Amarinder Singh responded on receiving the letter saying, “Yesterday I was told that he has sent his resignation to the Congress president. Today I am told that he has delivered it to my house in Chandigarh this morning. So when I get back tomorrow I will have a look at it”.

He also commented on Sidhu’s absence from the ministry since the portfolios were shuffled on June 6, “We have 17 ministers in Punjab. I changed portfolios of 13 of them. I changed Sidhu’s ministry from Local bodies’ department to Renewable energy department, which for us is a critical thing in Punjab. We need a minister to buy power from the national grid and to do many other things.”

Referring to the state of agriculture in the state, the chief minister said, “This is a critical time for us in Punjab, which is from June to October when the paddy season in on. In Punjab over 30 per cent of area hasn’t even received a drop of rain. The situation is very bad. Every day I receive (feedback) of what is the power situation in the state. Now that’s the job of the minister to do. If he doesn’t have to do it, then I can’t do anything about that.”

On Sidhu’s taking over a month to announce his resignation, Capt. Amarinder Singh quipped, “That you must ask him.”

The Chief Minister was in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a host of issues

Sidhu had come under fire from different quarters after he announced that he had quit the cabinet on June 10. His opponents blamed him of “trying to blackmail” the central leadership claiming that he should have sent the letter to the chief minister directly.

Senior Punjab cabinet minister Brahm Mohindra even called him the ‘king of theatrics’ while commenting on his resignation.

Meanwhile, certain opposition parties in the state have started sending feelers to the disgruntled leader. Aam Aadmi Party state unit chief Harpal Singh Cheema asked Navjot Singh Sidhu to also quit the Congress and join the party.

The Sukhpal Singh Khaira-led Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) and the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) of Simarjit Singh Bains went a step further and invited Navjot Singh Sidhu to join their front as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2022 assembly elections.