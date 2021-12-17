Sidhu Skips CM’s Jalandhar Rally in Aides Constituency, Ex-PCC chief Jakhar Takes Subtle Dig

Despite the Congress party high command trying to show off a united facade in the Punjab unit ahead of the State Assembly elections, differences continue to simmer between Chief Minister Charanjit Channi and PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu so much so that a senior Congress leader and former PCC chief Sunil Jakhar took a subtle dig at the two at a public rally on Friday.

Channi along with other leaders attended a rally in Jalandhar, a constituency represented by Pargat Singh, a close aide of Sidhu. The PCC chief, however, gave the event a miss raising eyebrows since the rally was being held in his aide’s constituency. The absence of Sidhu did not go well with other senior leaders particularly Jakhar. While addressing the rally, Jakhar cited an example of the 32 farm unions coming together for a common cause to take a subtle dig at the continued bickering in the Congress party.

“A second meeting of the farm unions ahead of their Delhi protest was underway with the then CM Capt Amarinder Singh which I too attended. All the leaders including Darshan Pal and Balbir Singh Rajewal took time for a discussion among themselves and went outside but Joginder S Ugrahan kept sitting in. I asked him why he did not join them. He said that he had differences with them but was together on the big common issue.”

Jakhar continued, “My point of telling you this long story was that when 32 unions having differences of opinion could come together for a big cause, why cannot handle differences between two,’’ he remarked in what seemed to be a direct dig at Channi and Sidhu.

He praised Pargat for trying to bring the two together but lamented the absence of Sidhu. Continuing with his subtle statements, Jakhar stated, “I hope that the top leadership realises that the Congress will be able to form the government in Delhi only if we are first able to form a government in Punjab.”

Little before Jakhar’s speech, host of the rally Pargat Singh announced that Sidhu could not turn up owing to some engagements. But not many in attendance were willing to buy it.

