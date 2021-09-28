'Sidhu Quit as His 18-point Agenda is Fulfilled': Ex-PCC Chief's Media Advisor on Congress Leader's Shock Move

In a big move, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. His media advisor Surinder Dalla said the leader has quit as he fulfilled the party high command’s 18-point agenda.

Speaking to CNN-News18 over phone, Dalla said, “Sidhu has resigned as he thinks the 18-point agenda has fulfilled. Sidhu has never compromised with Punjab’s welfare and agenda."

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party. Sidhu had taken over as the Punjab Congress chief in July this year.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter. “Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," he further wrote.

In July, Sidhu had uploaded a video on his Twitter handle, where he said in Punjabi, “I have always protected the interests of the people of Punjab and have always raised their voice. Also, as instructed by the Congress high command, the 18-point program that has been decided, will definitely be implemented. It will have to be implemented."

Raising the Voice of the People of Punjab | Jalandhar pic.twitter.com/ufwibVkeVb— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 29, 2021

In the video, Sidhu had also shared about his meeting with former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh over the “pro-people" 18-point agenda for Punjab.

