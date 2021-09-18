'Sidhu Will Sink Punjab': Capt Amarinder Leaves Behind Fireworks | 10 Points

After resigning as the Punjab Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh has words of warning for the Congress on the “disaster" Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Captain, who resigned after months of infighting within the state party, and Sidhu’s politicking, announced his ‘humiliation’ at the lack of trust reposed in him by the party high-command. “Make anyone the CM, whom you trust," said Sidhu in a press conference, and later told News18 that he is not going anywhere, and will stay and explore the myriad of options the fast-paced political game provides.

10 Points from Capt Amarinder Singh’s Exclusive Interview to CNN-News18 Punjab’s Pankaj Kapahi:

1. The Reason Behind ‘No Trust’?: “Why they (party high-command) did not trust me, I can’t say. What I can put forth are my own statements. Three months back, all MLAs were called for a (CLP) meeting, and then for the second time, and then again. That shows a lack of confidence, that they did not have confidence in me. If there is no confidence then there is no need for me to stay. Therefore, I called Sonia Gandhi in the morning and said I would hand in my resignation," Capt Amarinder Singh said.

2. ‘Fulfilled my Duty’: “I don’t know who said what to whom. I know that I fulfilled my duty, that Punjab is mine. I had been CM for 9.5 years, I worked with all my strength for Punjabis and I am happy about it," he said.

3. ‘Options Always Open in Politics’: “I have been a politics for 52 years. I will stay in politics. I have resigned today, but options are always open in politics. I will talk to my friends about them," the Captain said, adding that he may be close to 80 years-old but was ‘as fit as ever’.

He is a total disaster. Ek Ministry chala nahi saki, ab pura Punjab chalaega kya? Vo Ministry ka isne beda garak kardia tha, ab pure Punjab ka karana chahunga kya, I will not accept. (He could not run even one Ministry, will he run the whole of Punjab? He had ruined that Ministry, he could ruin whole Punjab): Captain Amarinder Singh

4. ‘I Will Not Back Down, I Am Fauji’: Capt Amarinder Singh, reiterating that options were always open in politics, said he would not back down. “Like in the Army, tasks are given and I completed mine. Now one task is over, I can take another," he said.

5. When Asked About 2022 Polls: When asked about the upcoming Punjab polls, Singh said, “I have made many friends in politics, and will discuss the future course with them." On the ongoing farmers’ protest, the Captain said he has been with them through ‘day one’ and would continue to be. On farmers wanting to fight polls, Captain said he not talked to them about the matter at all, and will only decide after talking to friends.

6. ‘Had Asked Sonia Gandhi to Relieve Me as CM’: “I had told Sonia Gandhi 3 to 4 weeks ago, and that she relieve of my charge. Because Sidhu is pulling right, and I am pulling left, and I cannot work like that. But she had told me she wants me to carry on," he said.

7. On Working With SAD: On being asked if there was any probability of him working with SAD, Captain said, “13 years ago Akali Dal filed cases against me, they threw me out of the Assembly. A Seven-0 judgement got me back. I cannot align with them, work with them."

8. ‘Can Do ‘Beda Gark’ of Whole Punjab, Navjot Sidhu is a Disaster’: On being asked whether he would accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as CM, Captain vehemently said he would not. “He is a total disaster. Ek Ministry chala nahi saka, ab pura Punjab chalaega kya? Vo Ministry ka isne beda garak kardia tha, ab pure Punjab ka karana chahunga kya, I will not accept. (He could not run even one Ministry, will he run the whole of Punjab? He had ruined that Ministry, he could ruin whole of Punjab)," he said.

9. ‘Did Anyone Test the Numbers?’: On being asked whether he did not have the needed number of MLAs standing behind him, Captain denied the charge, asking “did anyone test the numbers?"

10. “What’s the Need of the CLP Now?’: Amarinder Singh asked that as he had resigned as the CM, what was the need of conducting a CLP now. On rumours of Sunil Jakhar being a frontrunner for the post, Singh said “he did not know about that" but that he would never accept Navjot Singh Sidhu as CM.

