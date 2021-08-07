Chinks in Punjab: Sidhu's Appointment as Congress Chief Has Not Stopped His Digs at Capt Amarinder

On the face of it, all seems well, but the scars left by the acrimonious battle for supremacy in Punjab congress are too visible to be ignored.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh may have settled for a truce with his bête noire Navjot Sidhu but the fragility of the peace is unmissable.

After his elevation as PCC chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been on the move, holding public meetings, calling on leaders, making announcements. But what is being taken note of by observers is his repeated and subtle digs at the Capt Amarinder government. He has taken on the government for its power purchase policies terming them anti-people, fierce attacks on Capt Amarinder for not fixing responsibilities for the Kotkapura firing incident.

Also, Sidhu has hit out at his own government for failing to curb the drug menace, going to the extent of saying that a ‘mafia raj’ was rampant. The leader has also been unsparing on employment of his own government.

Main opposition parties are watching with the developments with glee, claiming that that they no longer need to play a watchdog on the government as the ruling party’s own president is doing that.

Leader of the Opposition, Harpal Cheema taking a dig at Sidhu, said: “What is preventing him from acting against all the charges that he is levelling. His party is in power instead of instructing his government to act upon all the wrongdoings that he is alleging he should just act."

Cheema said that the Congress party led by him, which is also the ruling party, should stop fooling the people of the state and fulfill the unfulfilled promises. “Since he is already playing the role of the opposition, of pointing out flaws at his own government, people of the state should take note that now the ruling party’s own people are admitting in public that the cannot been able to do anything constructive on the last four-and-a-half years," said Cheema.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here