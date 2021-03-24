Sidli Candidate List: Key Contests in Sidli Assembly Constituency of Assam

Sidli Assembly constituency in Chirang district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Sidli seat is part of the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Chandan Brahma of BOPF won from this seat beating Rwngwra Narzary of IND by a margin of 8,988 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sri Chandan Brahma of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Maoti Brahma Hazowary of IND by a margin of 36,881 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kokrajhar Parliamentary constituency IND was ahead in the Sidli Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls IND led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sidli (ST) constituency are: Jayanta Basumatary of UPPL, Chandan Brahma of BPF